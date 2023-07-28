JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s Downtown Centre may not be empty for long despite Northeast State Community College’s pending departure, Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) board members learned Friday.

Minutes after JCDA Finance Manager Daniel McIntosh outlined the significant costs JCDA would begin bearing when Northeast departs Aug. 31, Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette delivered some welcome news.

“We’ve had a very large organization who wants to rent that space approach the city,” Trivette said at JCDA’s monthly meeting. “They want to rent it for about three to four years.”

Trivette also floated the idea of the city funding a third-party evaluation from a nationally recognized firm to help determine “the highest and best use” of both the 38,000-square-foot Downtown Centre and the nearby John Sevier Center (JSC).

The JCDA bought the JSC four years ago with the intent of finding new housing for its elderly and disabled tenants and then selling it for redevelopment. That new housing currently is on track to be complete in December 2025 at a property behind the South Roan Street Food City.

Trivette later said the Downtown Centre opportunity had just arisen Thursday. He told commissioners he wanted to keep the potential tenant’s identity private until he’d had a chance to discuss details with McIntosh and JCDA Executive Director Tish Oldham.

But on the surface, the possibility looked like it could solve a set of financial challenges that will otherwise deliver at least a six-figure hit to JCDA’s already tight budget. McIntosh ran through a list of pending costs, from replacing the IT infrastructure and paying utilities to providing security, that all had been paid by Northeast State during the eight years it used the building as a campus.

McIntosh said the parking garage, which is key to future plans for downtown overall and the John Sevier Center, also needs an exterior elevator and some repairs.

“They will not take all the parking but they would be able to upgrade the building’s IT, they’d be able to do the things that they need to do in order to rent the space,” Trivette said of the unnamed prospective tenant.

The organization also discussed lobby modifications to segregate its space so the inside elevator could potentially be open to the public, which in turn could allow access to parts of the parking garage not used by the tenant.

“They could also provide security, they would be able to pay rent to carry the building so we wouldn’t have to worry about that cost.”

Looking at future use

Trivette said the city knows the JCDA’s budget “is usually very very tight” and “fully anticipated” the organization would come to the city with needs surrounding the Downtown Centre, which JCDA owns.

He said the future of that building and the John Sevier Center were critically important not just to JCDA but to the entire city before offering to work with JCDA and fund a third-party study of the buildings and area. Trivette pointed to the city’s recent study of Freedom Hall Civic Center, saying the downtown study could cost around $100,000.

He proposed having the city issue a request for proposals and follow its standard procurement process, with close involvement by JCDA board members.

“I feel like the Downtown Centre is a key element to us finding the right developer for the John Sevier Center because someone’s not going to buy an 11-story building and turn it into business or condos or residential apartments without having guaranteed parking,” Trivette said.

Those comments echoed ones that JCDA Chairman Hank Carr has made several times over the past year-plus, and Trivette said “I don’t want you all to feel like that the city’s trying to step in and take this over…

“We just realize that there’s a money flow issue and we just want to make sure that we get ahead of this and do it the right way.

In other business, commissioners learned the JSC had been approved for a “mark up to market” increase in rent for the 150 apartments there. Those increases will be borne by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which subsidizes rent for the income-based tenants’ payments.

On the other hand, continuing security challenges in the building and ongoing maintenance and repair issues have resulted in increasing costs.

McIntosh said the Harrell Group, which has been providing security at JSC since early January, has proposed upping coverage hours to 24-7 on weekends from the current 16 hours on Saturdays and Sundays.

“That’s a significant shift in price and scope, but they have reasons for that,” McIntosh said. An armed visitor was arrested on the property earlier this summer.

Commissioners also learned LHP, which manages JSC and is building the new housing, should close on all its financing in December, at which point construction prep could begin at the new location.