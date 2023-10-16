JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The U.S. Postal Service is looking to relocate its Main Street Johnson City post office.

According to a release, the Postal Service is considering “the potential relocation of retail operations” from 530 E. Main Street to a new location which has not been determined.

“The relocation is being considered because of non-renewal of the lease at the current facility,” the release states.

The Main Street post office has been around for nearly 50 years. It is leased to the Postal Service by the City of Johnson City. That lease was set to expire this year.

The Postal Service said the new location would be “as close as reasonably possible” to the existing location.

The existing post office would continue to provide retail services until a new post office is up and running.

According to the Postal Service, postcards were sent to Johnson City post office customers notifying them of the potential move.

The Post Office is seeking comments on the proposed relocation. Comments can be sent to:

Attn: Johnson City, TN MPO Relocation

U.S. Postal Service

P.O. Box 27497

Greensboro, NC 27498-1103

After the comment period ends on Nov. 26, the Postal Service will consider the comments received when deciding to move forward or cancel the proposal.