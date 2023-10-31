UPDATE: The boil water notice has been lifted, the Smyth County, Virginia Water Department announced on Friday.

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Smyth County, Virginia Water Department issued a boil water advisory for certain parts of the county on Tuesday. According to a release from the department, the Midway Service Area experienced loss of water due to a broken water main.

Sections of the county included in the boil notice include Old Quarry Road, Saddleback Road, Lions Club Road, Mountain Road, Old Quarry Road, Pleasant Heights, Valley Road and Page Town Road.

The release said customers in affected areas are asked to bring any water for consumption to a rolling boil for one minute until further notice.

Updates will be provided from the department when routine sampling shows no bacteriological contamination in water and customers can stop boiling before consumption, according to the release.

Those with questions are asked to contact the Smyth County Water Department at (276) 706-8329 or (276) 706-8328.