JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City officials announced multiple road closures Monday as crews work on sewers in the area.

Smith Street between East Fairview Avenue and Woodlyn Drive will be closed to all traffic Wednesday, June 22. The 600 Block of Clairmont Road will be closed for the next three weeks, starting Tuesday, June 21.

Dalewood Drive is the recommended detour for all Smith Street traffic. Drivers who cannot avoid the area should expect delays, observe posted speed limits and use caution in the construction zones.

Both closures are due to contractors finishing work in relation to the Lower Brush Creek Interceptor Sewer Project.