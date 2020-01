JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 900 block of West Watauga Avenue will be closed on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for repairs.

According ot a release from the Water and Sewer Services, the portion of West Watauga Avenue from West Walnut Street to West State of Franklin for sewer line repairs.

Emergency traffic will not be able to pass through the area.

Drivers are asked by Water and Sewer Services to aviod the area until Wednesday.