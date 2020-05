BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Starting Wednesday, part of West Valley Drive will be closed as BVU works to replace aging sewer lines.

The road closure will be between Lee Highway and Long Crescent Drive to all thru traffic for about 2-3 weeks.

Detour signs will be placed for people to go through Virginia Drive for those who need them.

Those who live on the street will still be able to reach their homes, and no services should be impacted.