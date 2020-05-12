Portion of West G Street in Elizabethton to be closed through May 22 for improvements to Tweetsie Trail

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers in Elizabethton may notice some changes to traffic during may.

Safety improvements to the Tweetsie Trail will require a portion of West G Street at the Tweetsie Trail be closed.

The city says G Street at the Tweetsie Trail crossing is closed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The closure is expected to last through May 22.

A grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will pay for the improvements on G Street.

The city says the TDOT grant will also pay for safety improvements at three other Tweetsie Trail crossings in Elizabethton.

Work at all the intersections is expected to be finished by the end of this month.

