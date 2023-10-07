MARION, Va. (WJHL) — A portion of Main Street in Marion is closed and apartments were evacuated following the discovery of a small gas leak in the kitchen of the General Francis Marion Hotel on Saturday morning.

According to the Town of Marion’s spokesperson Ken Heath, apartments surrounding the hotel were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The status of hotel evacuations, if any, was not available.

Main Street is closed from Church Street to Chestnut Street while the Marion Fire Department and EMS await Atmos Energy to respond, inspect and make any needed repairs. No estimated time of reopening was provided.

Heath told News Channel 11 there is no threat to the public and Marion Fire and EMS will remain on scene until it is cleared.

