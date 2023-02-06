KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A portion of John B. Dennis Highway (Route 93) in Kingsport will be closed to traffic overnight on Tuesday while crews perform bridge repair, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

A release from TDOT said the area of John B. Dennis Highway that runs over Shipley Street will be closed from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 until around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The release said traffic will be detoured onto Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Boulevard during this time. Signage will be in place to direct traffic, the release states.

TDOT says this schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions, and motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution if they are unable to avoid the area.