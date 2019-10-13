Traffic now back to normal on portion of I26 after crash

Local

by: Curtis Carden

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: TDOT SmartWay map

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — UPDATE: TDOT confirms that traffic is now back to normal on I26.

PREVIOUS STORY BELOW

Washington County 911 dispatch confirms a portion of Interstate 26 is currently closed due to a crash.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map confirms multiple vehicle are involved near MM13.

According to the map, “Westbound traffic is affected with roadway closed. Eastbound traffic is affected with roadway closed.”

At this time, the scene is expected to be cleared by 11 a.m. but that is subject to change.

We’ll continue to follow this developing story as details become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss