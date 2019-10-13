WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — UPDATE: TDOT confirms that traffic is now back to normal on I26.

PREVIOUS STORY BELOW

Washington County 911 dispatch confirms a portion of Interstate 26 is currently closed due to a crash.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map confirms multiple vehicle are involved near MM13.

According to the map, “Westbound traffic is affected with roadway closed. Eastbound traffic is affected with roadway closed.”

At this time, the scene is expected to be cleared by 11 a.m. but that is subject to change.

We’ll continue to follow this developing story as details become available.