Portion of Highway 321 in Avery County, NC closed due to mudslide

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – Part of Highway 321 in Avery County near the North Carolina/Tennessee state line will be closed for several hours after heavy rains Thursday night.

According to dispatchers from Avery County Communications, the highway is closed at Flat Springs Road due to debris in the road.

The road was closed by order of the Avery County Emergency Management Agency.

Carter County EMA told News Channel 11 that as of 7 a.m., the debris has been classified as a mudslide and the road will likely remain closed until after noon on Friday.