CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A portion of Gap Creek Road in Elizabethton will be closed on Wednesday for repairs.

A release from the Elizabethton Water Resource Department said the closure begins at 8 a.m. on April 12 and will last the entire day. The closure is happening on Gap Creek Road between Southside Road and Stonebrook Loop, according to the release.

Drivers who utilize that section of Gap Creek Road are asked to make detour plans as that portion of the roadway will remain closed all day on Wednesday.