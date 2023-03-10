ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers in Elizabethton will need to adjust their routes starting Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced.

A traffic alert from TDOT states that starting March 13, Elk Avenue will be closed from North Roan Street to Lynn Avenue during daytime hours. Crews will be installing sewer line in the area.

According to TDOT, drivers will be directed to Lynn Avenue and Broad Street as detours.

Traffic to businesses on Elk Avenue will still be permitted, the alert states.

TDOT stated that work will last through Wednesday, March 15, weather permitting.