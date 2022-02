ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A road in Carter County was been washed out by flooding that affected much of the area on Thursday.

According to Carter County dispatch, part of Charity Hill Road in the Siam community is gone.

The portion of the road that was washed away is between 1618 and 1626 Charity Hill Road.

Heavy flooding affected many areas on Thursday, including in Hawkins County where a school bus was caught up in moving water and children had to be rescued by emergency crews.