JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City leaders announced that a portion of Cherokee Road’s eastbound lane will remain closed starting Thursday, June 9 through Friday, June 10.

A news release stated that water and sewer workers will be working near 917 Cherokee Road until Friday afternoon, and flaggers will help direct traffic around the construction zone.

Truck traffic will detour left on Southwest Avenue and right on JL Seehorn Jr. Road to reach University Parkway. Other traffic can detour right on Sinking Creek Road and left on Ridgecrest Road to return to Cherokee Road.

The westbound lane of Cherokee Road will not be impacted. Drivers who cannot avoid the area should expect delays and use caution in the construction zones.