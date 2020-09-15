Popular Wise County, Va. campground set to reopen in 2021 following necessary repairs

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL)- A popular Wise County campground is set to reopen soon following a full water system replacement.

The ‘Bark Camp recreation area’ in Coeburn, Virginia has been closed for almost two years due to a water system failure but work is now underway to get the area back up and running.

A new system is being installed and visitors can expect intermittent closures to the day-use area, but as far as the actual campsite that’s been closed, that’s expected to re-open early next year once work is complete.

“This is probably one of the campgrounds that have been most asked about. I know a lot of local folks really enjoy camping here and it’s a favorite of our visitors too because it’s a beautiful campground,” said Michelle Davalos, District Ranger for Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

The cost to replace the system is just over $215,000 and was all made possible through park fees from visitors to the Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

Officials are also taking this time to maintain trails and repair bridges so the campsite is back better than before.