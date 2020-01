ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A popular restaurant in Elizabethton is relocating due to an ongoing road project by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

A sign at Hunan Chinese Restaurant says it’ll be temporarily closing Jan. 30th due to the road widening project underway by TDOT.

Crews are in the process of expanding Elk Avenue from Grindstaff Motors to Food City.

The restaurant is expected to reopen back in the spring at Elk Crossing Shopping Center.