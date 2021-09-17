Popular attraction for sale: Bristol Caverns listed for $4.5 million

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – One popular Bristol attraction that’s been around for millions of years is now up for sale with a million-dollar price tag.

The property listing for the Bristol Caverns located in Bristol, Tennessee was recently posted by Southeastern Properties out of Bristol, Virginia.

While many may consider the beautiful architecture and the history of the caverns priceless, every sale has a price and this one was set at a whopping $4,500,000.

According to the listing, the attraction has had one owner for over 50 years, and now it’s available to another generation. The Bristol Caverns were carved out by an underground river somewhere between 200 to 400 million years ago and have served locals, visitors, geological groups, and educational school field trips.

Officials with the Bristol Chamber of Commerce told News Channel 11 they weren’t too shocked by this news, but their only hope is that a new owner keeps this attraction going.

“What we would hope is that whoever buys it will see it as the asset that it is and then maybe even more. Maybe they’ll take it to another level. It is certainly something that we add to our tourist attractions here and it’s a big draw,” said Bristol Chamber President and CEO, Beth Rhinehart.

Despite the news of the sale, it’s still business as usual at the caverns, with big crowds expected for race weekend.

You can view the listing here.