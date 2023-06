KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport restaurant has reopened after closing temporarily due to fire damage.

A fire in April forced Pop’s Restaurant in the Bloomingdale community to close.

However, the restaurant reopened its doors to customers on Monday.

Pop’s specializes in home-cooked-style meals like meatloaf, casseroles, and other Southern-style food items.

The restaurant is located at 3016 N. John B Dennis Hwy.