Pop-up library comes to Boones Creek

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of the community no longer have to go to the library to check out a good book, instead, one can be brought right to them.

The ‘Three Rivers Traveling Library’ held its very own pop-up library on Sunday afternoon in the Boones Creek area.

The traveling library included books for all ages from children’s coloring books, to novels for adults. Each guest could take up to three books, or five picture books with them.

One of the co-founders, Sandy Rivers, told News Channel 11 that her goal is to get more people reading.

If you’re looking for a few good books for yourself, your children, or others, come down to Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church for the free book giveaway! Event runs from 3-5pm today! @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/nsJuG1om4u — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) February 16, 2020

“Our goal is to get books in the hands of everyone. we started with children, and we decided to do children of all ages and we travel and take libraries to other churches, other facilities, and anywhere that would like to set up a little library,” said Rivers.

Sandy also told News Channel 11 that there are more events scheduled for the year.

For future dates and events, check out their Facebook page.