Pop-up food pantry held in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A local food bank held a pop-up food pantry in Bristol, Virginia on Friday.

Feeding Southwest Virginia distributed food to families in need in the parking lot at Virginia High School.

The food bank has been holding similar events across southwest Virginia due to the rising number of families in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We see a lot of seniors that have been at home during this time practicing social distancing and staying at home and not coming out,” said David Millsap of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “We do anticipate the need becoming greater as time progresses.”

The organization handed out boxes containing enough food to feed a family of four for four days.