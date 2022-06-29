KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The GTO Association of America hosted its annual convention in Kingsport.

Hundreds of Pontiac GTO enthusiasts and their owners gathered at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center starting Tuesday. Around 800 members signed up to attend the event.

GTOs and other cars were on display inside and outside with some of the more special cars in the ballroom.

Cars on display included the 1070 GTO Judge from the movie “Dazed and Confused” as well as a 1960s alumni Bonneville racecar.















Event organizer Robert Alexander said the East Tennessee area is a great place to hold these kinds of events.

“The company that helps us find convention locations said, ‘hey, have you ever heard of Kingsport and Bristol?’ And I was not familiar with this area, honestly,” Alexander said. “We came to visit about a year and a half ago, thought it was beautiful, got to go see the track, The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, some of the local area here, just thought it was spectacular. Plus, this venue is incredible as well.”

Admission to the event was free and in addition to being able to browse some beautiful classic rides, guests were able to check out and purchase merchandise from vendors on site.

“The club is dedicated to the promotion and preservation of the Pontiac GTO and the Pontiac collector hobby overall. We have about 4,300 members from around the country, and we actually have about 80 members overseas in different locations,” Alexander said.

In addition to the Meadowview event, convention members of the group will also take part in more events including a cruise-in on Saturday in downtown Kingsport starting at 10:30 a.m. They’ll also have a chance to drive on the track at Bristol Motor Speedway.