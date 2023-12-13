JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A $3.3 million state grant will help Johnson City leaders create what they initially hoped for near the west end of the Walnut Street redevelopment project: A “stormwater park” that will feature art, a fountain and other people-drawing attractions while reducing flood risk.

“Because it’s heavily landscaped and there will be footpaths, sidewalks and seating areas around this thing, it’ll become sort of a pedestrian-friendly stormwater feature,” Johnson City Engineer Wallace McCulloch told News Channel 11 Wednesday.

McCulloch also described the massive project, now 26 months in, as “at the downhill run” with a potential completion date of late 2024.

A conceptual plan shows how storm water mitigation and parklike green space may combine at the far west end of Johnson City’s West Walnut Street redevelopment. (City of Johnson City)

Whenever the copious amount of dust does settle, a sizeable area flanking the newly extended Cherokee Street between Walnut and State of Franklin, and running in a thin strip west next to State of Franklin, will take on a similar character to Founders and King Commons parks. That is a space that achieves an engineering/infrastructure objective but is dressed up enough to make it attractive for people to sit a spell and read, chat or toss a frisbee.

Without the grant funding, announced Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), “we wouldn’t have been able to afford to do anything there, just to break up that rock,” McCulloch said.

The city purchased the property, where it has now extended Cherokee Street from its former dead end at Walnut through to State of Franklin, from Harman Ice in 2021. After Harman vacated in fall 2022, the city demolished the buildings there to make way for what McCulloch said is an important water catchment space.

The original West Walnut concept plan envisioned a combination of flood control and park at the site, but as the city got under the surface there, they discovered a large amount of rock, McCulloch said. That meant the local funds budgeted for that portion of the project would be used up just taking care of infrastructure and engineering requirements — leaving the prospect of a grass-covered basin that would collect water only in heavy precipitation events.

A closer look at the section flanking the now-extended Cherokee Street. (City of Johnson City)

The city learned about the grant opportunity this summer, and the First Tennessee Development District helped craft the successful proposal. McCulloch said plans now call for a permanent pond five to six feet deep. It will collect water from the Tree Streets area, including from a spring at the head of Cherokee Street, and the grant funds will allow for a system that also reduces pollutants and siltation.

End in sight?

The overall project, which started in October 2021 and was originally slated for full completion in the fall of 2023, has experienced multiple delays. General contractor Summers-Taylor got a 180-day extension in late April.

Now, McCulloch said the $33 million endeavor that overhauls Walnut and Ashe streets from Buffalo Street on the east to University Parkway on the west is making steady progress.

“By this time next year, the project should be finished … with the exception of maybe some punch list stuff, but predominantly the thing will be finished,” he said.

Work on the first phase, from Buffalo to Watauga Avenue, is moving toward a completion date — utilities underground, completed bike lanes, brick pavers at every intersection, lots of landscaping and dozens of street lights with planters atop each — by mid-year 2024.

In the meantime, the city has stepped up its face-to-face interaction with business owners who’ve seen their lives disrupted for the past two years. McCulloch has met with business owners biweekly for several months now, and though he’s only made it to one of those gatherings, Timber restaurant owner Nathan Brand said it’s been a positive, especially compared to the previous communication that was limited to weekly email updates.

Bike lanes are taking shape and will run from Earnest Street to University Parkway. (Photo: WJHL)

“That is something that is really sorely needed because it’s the opportunity to ask questions and get those questions answered,” Brand said.

“It’s been good to be kept abreast of expected delays or reasons why things are happening or not happening.”

McCulloch said the city has responded to some concerns by tweaking plans, including completing and opening the Cherokee Street extension earlier this year. The original plan was to keep that closed until the project was fully complete, but as they heard from business owners, the plan changed.

“Because of the work that’s been going on further down it really made it possible for people to get in and out of here without having to drive through the construction,” McCulloch said. “It really did enhance access to the businesses that were here so I think it was appreciated.”

The city also put down temporary asphalt in the east section, including in front of Timber, to make access easier during the holiday season. They’ll stage and stagger the 2-3 week intersection work of laying brick pavers early next year in a way that allows businesses and customers access.

By spring, McCulloch said, the Buffalo to Watauga section may be looking close to completion, with landscaping, underground utilities and all the other bells and whistles that are expected to bring lots of economic activity.

Brand said he’s still grateful the project is taking place, saying that’s a major reason he located Timber in the midst of it not too long before the construction began.

“I think one of the reasons that … not just the politicians and the people in power but collectively as a city and a neighborhood we moved forward with this project, is because there’s so much underutilization of the real estate on the street,” Brand said.

“There’s so much demand for different businesses on the street that … those things weren’t going to happen unless the street was going to through this process.”