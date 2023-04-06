ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The son of a former Virginia state senator and grandson of a former U.S. Congressman, William Wampler III, announced Thursday he won’t seek a third term in Virginia’s House of Delegates.

With the post-2020 census redistricting process complete, the greater part of Wampler’s current 4th district, western Washington County and most of Russell County, will become part of a district that also includes six-term delegate Israel O’Quinn’s territory. Smaller sections of the 4th will become part of 15-term delegate and House majority leader Terry Kilgore’s district and seven-term delegate Will Morefield’s district.

Wampler, known as Will, cited in a news release the fact that “our region has a declining number of representatives that will be returning to the General Assembly next term.” He added that he was “confident in the leadership we have in place and their ability to work with other leaders across the state to address our priorities.”

News Channel 11’s Southwest Virginia coverage area of nine counties and the cities of Bristol and Norton saw its population decrease by 9% in the 2010-2020 decade while the state overall grew by 8%. Those counties include Lee, Wise, Scott, Washington, Smyth, Russell, Buchanan, Dickenson and Tazewell counties.

Along with Grayson, Wythe and Bland counties, that total area of Southwest Virginia had five House representatives through the last decade. The new districting maps, reflecting the population shift, now essentially give those counties four districts.

Wampler, 32, is a practicing attorney and the son of William C. Wampler Jr., who served six consecutive four-year terms in Virginia’s state senate from 1988 to 2012. Wampler’s grandfather William Wampler served a total of nine terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the 9th District seat currently held by Morgan Griffith.