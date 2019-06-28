Policy changes are coming as Greene County Schools battle vaping epidemic

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn.(WJHL)- Greene County School Board Members voted Thursday evening to crack down on their e-cigarette policy. School officials tell News Channel 11 the number of students caught with e-cigarettes has tripled just within the last academic school year.

“We decided to make the policy on electronic cigarettes tougher, said Cindy Bowman, High School Supervisor for Greene County. “Simply because it has become an epidemic not only in our county but nation wide.”

Bowman says about 100 students were caught with vaping devices this past school year in Greene County Schools, which is almost three times higher than last years count of 25-35 students caught with devices. School leaders say vaping is an issue seen at both K-8 schools and high schools.

On a students first offense, the e-cigarette is confiscated and parents are contacted. But, after the first offense students could be charged.

“After you go and get caught the second time you get suspended from school and on the fifth time you go to alternative school,” Bowman.

The school system hopes their new policy will lead to less infractions and help solve the problem of teen vaping.

The new policy will go into effect this upcoming school year.