Police: Woman charged with arson after fire damages Kingsport home

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with arson after she reportedly told police that she started a fire at a home in Kingsport Friday.

According to a police report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to speak with fire inspector Christopher Vandergriff in regards to the fire.

The report states 39-year-old Misty Bishop told Vandergriff that she started the house fire shortly after midnight Friday.

An officer from the KPD followed up with Misty to ask her how she started the fire. According to KPD, she stated she started the fire by lighting a pillow and throwing it into the house, which she had poured kerosene in.

Misty was taken to the Kingsport police station where she was charged with arson.

The report states the damage to the house is estimated to be around $50,000.