Police: Woman airlifted to hospital following crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash on Route 23 seriously injured a woman early Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), a vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 23 at 2 a.m. when it crashed.

The driver was airlifted to an area hospital, according to police.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, and charges are pending as the investigation continues, according to SCSO.

No further information has been released at this time.