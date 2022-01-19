Police warn public of phone scam in Bristol, Va. area

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia Police are sounding the alarm on a phone scam that has appeared in the area once again.

Police say the scammer will call and say victims have missed jury duty and that a warrant is being issued however, the warrant will not be issued if a fee is paid. The scammer will then ask for payment via pre-paid cards over the phone.

Bristol Police say that the calls often come from outside of the country with numbers that have been stolen or are no longer in service following the call.

The department says anyone who receives one of these scam calls should just hang up, and victims should never provide bank or credit card information over the phone unless they are positive they know who is on the other line.

In 2020, Bristol, Virginia was also the victim of a phone scam that used the names of local judges.

If you have been a victim of one of these scams or have provided money, you can report it to local law enforcement, according to a release from the police department.