ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a scammer has been targeting Elizabethton Electric customers.

According to the Elizabethton Police Department, someone falsely claiming to be from Elizabethton Electric has been calling people claiming that the customer has overpaid and needs their banking information to give a refund.

The scammer also has been spoofing the electric department’s 542-1111 phone number.

Elizabethton Electric never calls and asks for personal or banking information, according to police.