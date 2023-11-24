WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Wise County, Virginia man wanted on several charges, including attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, was arrested Friday morning after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit.

According to a release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, officers attempted a traffic stop on “known wanted subject” James Meade, 41, of Coeburn, Virginia, on US 23 South near Addington Avenue in Wise.

Meade was reportedly wanted for multiple warrants out of Wise and Dickenson Counties for the following:

Two counts of Attempted Aggravated Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer

Two counts of Failure to Appear

Two counts of Reckless Driving

Meade allegedly fled the officers at a high rate of speed and a pursuit followed on US South for around 15 miles, the sheriff’s office reported.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Meade then struck a tire deflation device near Mountain Empire Community College and a guardrail in the Hamner Hollow Road area of Big Stone Gap, the release stated. His vehicle became disabled and was taken into custody.

The Wise Police Department, Norton Police Department and Big Stone Gap Police Department assisted with the incident.

Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.