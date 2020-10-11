Police: Virginia man arrested after shots fired outside downtown Johnson City bar

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a Big Stone Gap, Virginia man was arrested early Sunday morning after shots were fired outside a downtown Johnson City, Tennessee bar.

Police reported that while patrolling the downtown area, they heard gunshots and observed the suspect, 31-year-old Terrell Coward, standing next to a vehicle with bullet holes in it and casings on the ground.

Officers also reportedly performed a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the parking lot and recovered a firearm.

Police say investigation lead them to believe that Coward had been at a local bar, where he reportedly got into an altercation with victims.

Coward reportedly went to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun, and began firing at the victims once they entered the parking lot. The victims told police that they also retrieved a handgun from their vehicle and began firing at Coward in self-defense.

No one was injured during this incident. 

Johnson City police report that Coward was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon, and simple possession of marijuana.

Coward is being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $53,000 bond with an arraignment scheduled for Monday.

