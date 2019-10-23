LIVE NOW /
Police: Two people arrested after reportedly abducting woman, three children in Chilhowie, Va.

by: News Channel 11 Staff

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL)- Two people are now in jail without bond after reportedly abducting a woman and her three children.

Deputies responded to a home on St. Clairs Creek Rd. in Chilhowie on October 19th where they, “determined that an adult female and three children (ages 3, 2 and 10 months) had been abducted by Charles Eugene Dykes and Casey Renee Hinkley.”

Charles Eugene Dykes, 46, and Casey Renee Hinkley, 41, were taken into custody on October 20th.

Both Dykes and Hinkley are being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon and face charges of abduction and kidnapping.

News Channel 11 reported back in August that Dykes reportedly assaulted a woman and held her at gunpoint at that same home on St Clairs Creek Rd. in Chilhowie.

PREVIOUS STORYPolice: Johnson City man holds woman at gunpoint, facing forcible sodomy charges in Smyth County

