Police trying to locate missing Morristown teen

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

The Morristown Police Department is attempting to locate 17-year-old Austin Harrell.

The police department says Harrell left his home on Lincoln Avenue on Sunday.

A family member told police the teenager has a dog with him.

Harrell is 5′ 9″ tall, weighs 162 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 423-585-2701.

