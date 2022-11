DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — The Damascus Police Department is seeking tips in the case of a missing woman.

Michelle Lynn Trivett, 48, was last seen on Oct. 21 leaving the Riverside Apartments, according to the police department.

She is 5-foot 6-inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Trivett also goes by the name “Shelly.”

Anyone with information on where she could be is asked to call Damascus police at 276-475-3241 ext. 2 or email kermit.turner@damascuspolice.com.