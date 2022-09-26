Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep Liberty when the tree fell on her vehicle.

Police responded to the scene at 6:36 p.m., and first responders pronounced Castle dead.

No further details regarding the incident have been released at this time.