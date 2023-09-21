GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greeneville Police Department will host a presentation to educate parents about various different things their children could be involved with.

“Well we’d just like to keep the parents informed so they understand what their kids are doing and understand the behavior they are seeing,” said Bryan Henderson, Greene County Sheriff’s Office SRO sergeant.

The presentation will discuss various topics including drug use, social media and mental health.

“With the Anti-Drug Coalition and our partnership with them we want to try and catch them early before they get started in all that and reduce the drug use that way,” said Henderson.

Officers have compiled research data on the trends of social media, drug use and even their own experiences with younger children.

“Before I was an SRO I was a detective at the police department,” said Gina Holt, SRO sergeant with Greeneville police. “Some of the cases I worked we’re related to young girls and young boys sending inappropriate photos of themselves to other people through these apps.”

The What Your Kids Don’t Want You to Know event will also include two guest speakers to discuss their experience with loosing two children to drug overdoses.

“We like to give them opportunities and kind of be a conduit for information for them so they can see what’s out there,” Henderson said. “If they notice it they can get ahead of it and stay informed and just have a good relationship with their kids as well.”

The event will be held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Nov. 9 starting at 6:30 p.m.