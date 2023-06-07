PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – “It is what it is,” a phrase police said was used by a Greene County man that was caught allegedly trying to meet what he thought was a teenage girl for sex in Pennsylvania.

Arnold Brown, 67, of Mohawk, Tennessee, was arrested and charged over the weekend when he showed up at a McDonald’s in Punxsutawney on June 2, police reported.

According to court documents, Brown had sent messages that were “graphic in nature” to who he thought was a teen girl. The “teen” he was talking to was actually a decoy, set up by the group 814 Pred Hunters.

The group confronted Brown at McDonald’s before calling Punxsutawney police. Through the investigation, police read numerous texts between Brown and the decoy — including messages about taking her back to Tenn. after spending a night at a local hotel.

When questioned after his arrest, Brown allegedly told police “It is what it is” and that he “f****d up,” the criminal complaint reads. Police noted that Brown also said he wanted to give the teen a “better life.”

It was noted that police discovered roses, candy and more in his hotel room.

Brown was later arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Mizerock on charges of attempted corruption of minors, attempted indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, attempted unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal use of a communications facility.

Brown was placed in Jefferson County Prison in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.