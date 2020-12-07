Police: Tazewell, Va. shooting suspect found dead from self-inflicted gunshot, woman injured

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) – A Tazewell shooting suspect was found dead Monday morning after police say he appears to have shot himself.

According to a release from the Tazewell Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Muncy Lane around 11:31 p.m. on Sunday.

Dispatchers had received a 911 hang up call from the home in North Tazewell.

The release says officers found a 48-year-old woman inside the home with a gunshot wound.

According to Tazewell police, forced entry appeared to have been made at the home.

John D. Lester II, 48, of Tazewell, was developed as a suspect and charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Lester was found dead due to “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to the release.

Tazewell PD reports the incident is domestic in nature.

The shooting is still under investigation as of Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss