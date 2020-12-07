Police: Tazewell, Va. shooting suspect found dead from self-inflicted gunshot, woman injured

TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) – A Tazewell shooting suspect was found dead Monday morning after police say he appears to have shot himself.

According to a release from the Tazewell Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Muncy Lane around 11:31 p.m. on Sunday.

Dispatchers had received a 911 hang up call from the home in North Tazewell.

The release says officers found a 48-year-old woman inside the home with a gunshot wound.

According to Tazewell police, forced entry appeared to have been made at the home.

John D. Lester II, 48, of Tazewell, was developed as a suspect and charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Lester was found dead due to “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to the release.

Tazewell PD reports the incident is domestic in nature.

The shooting is still under investigation as of Monday.