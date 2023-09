GREENE COUNTY, Tenn (WJHL) — Authorities in Greene County are investigating two suspicious fires on Rheatown Road.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) is investigating two structure fires that occurred on Aug. 27 and Sept. 10, a post on social media stated.

Courtesy of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department

Courtesy of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Tweed at 423-798-1800 ext 1517 or by messaging the GCSD Facebook page.