POLICE: Suspect hospitalized after multi-county pursuit

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL)- A suspect is in the hospital after authorities said he lead them on a chase from Washington to Greene County Thursday night.

According to officials with the Tusculum Police Department, Jacob Salazar, 24, of Elizabethton was driving an SUV that was reported stolen from a Johnson City Walmart parking lot.

Authorities in Washington County, Greene County, and Tusculum pursued the SUV until it crashed.

Officials said Salazar climbed out of the SUV and tried to run, but was caught by police.

Salazar is wanted out of South Carolina for Grand Larceny and Possession of Stolen Vehicles.

He will now face additional charges out of Tusculum, Johnson City, Washington County, and possibly from Tennessee Highway Patrol.