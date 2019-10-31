Police: Suspect arrested after credit cards, cash stolen from cars at local high school

BRISTOL Va. (WJHL)- Authorities in Bristol, Virginia said a man has been arrested after reportedly stealing cash and credit cards from vehicles at Virginia High School.

According to police, these thefts were reported on October 15, 17, and 18 at Virginia High.

Authorities said video surveillance helped police track down a suspect, now identified as Christian Tyler Schlau, 19, of Bristol, who was reportedly stealing the items from vehicles.

Police also reported that the credit cards taken from the vehicles were used for fraudulent purchases.

Schlau was arrested and faces multiple charges including credit card theft and credit card forgery.

No further information was immediately available.