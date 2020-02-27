Police: Sullivan North teacher charged after complaint alleges he ‘engaged in a sexually explicit action in a classroom’

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Kingsport Police Department confirmed with News Channel 11 Thursday that a teacher was arrested for indecent exposure.

According to KPD officials, Lloyd W. Griffin, 55, was reportedly “observed to have been engaged in a sexually explicit action in a classroom in view of teenage juvenile students,” according to a complaint.

KPD authorities investigated the incident and said a Sullivan County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Griffin with one count of misdemeanor Indecent Exposure and one count of felony Public Indecency on School Property where Minor are Present.

Griffin was arrested on February 25, and taken to the Sullivan County Jail on a $5,500 bond.

He has since posted bond.

According to the TSSAA website, Griffin is listed as the Head Coach for Boy’s Golf and a full-time teacher.

We reached out to Sullivan County Director of Schools Dr. David Cox for more information and are waiting to hear back.

No further information was immediately available.