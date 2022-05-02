JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators say they are still searching for a man who has not been seen in nearly three years.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office opened a missing person investigation on Jonathon Ellis in May 2019.

According to the sheriff’s office, in the first few months of the investigation, subjects in the jail came forward to give information, but all leads provided no new information.

This year, investigators received new information on a possible location for Ellis. Dogs capable of detecting human remains were used but, ultimately, no new information on Ellis’ whereabouts was obtained.

Ellis is described as being 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of “Ellis” on his left calf, a “Blessed” tattoo on his left armed, and “Infamous” on his right arm.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 423-788-1414.