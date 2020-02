RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – Officials have issued a state of emergency in Richlands and Tazewell County, Virginia.

According to the Richlands Police Department, the police department will be opened as an emergency shelter and Richlands Middle School will soon open as a permanent shelter.

Evacuations are underway in Richlands, according to the police department.

