Police: Two people taken to hospital following shooting on West State Street

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday on West State Street.

According to BTPD, the shooting occurred near Friendship Ford.

In a release, police said the initial call came in from the 3000 block of West State Street where there was a report of “a physical altercation between a male and female” in the median of the road.

At shooting investigation in Bristol, on West State Street outside of Friendship Ford. Police tell me the shooting happened about 30 minutes ago, one person is injured @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/hjLTLHofp3 — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@amycockerhamtv) January 13, 2021

The release added, “While officers were responding, a second report of ‘shots fired’ was reported at that location.”

Police said a man, who has not yet been identified, suffered a gunshot wound and a woman, who has also not been identified, suffered multiple physical injuries.

Both were taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police also said they believe there’s no danger to the public.

