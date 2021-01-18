Sheriff: Man, pregnant woman arrested after Washington County, Va. chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a police pursuit in Washington County, Virginia on Sunday night.

According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, two suspects who fled on foot into a wooded area after a police pursuit have been taken into custody.

Andis told News Channel 11 that the suspects are identified as Cody Keith and Ashley Lynne Worley.

Worley is pregnant, according to Sheriff Andis.

Keith and Worley were arrested by deputies and were already wanted prior to the pursuit that ended on Fleenor Memorial Road, according to Andis.

Both will be transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Abingdon facility.

PREVIOUS

Authorities are seeking two suspects after a police chase in Washington County, Virginia on Sunday night.

According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the chase involved both county deputies and officers with the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

The pursuit ended on Fleenor Memorial Road Sunday night when the suspects fled on foot into a wooded area.

Sheriff Andis says there were no injuries reported during the pursuit.

Lieutenant Timothy Sexton of the Bristol Virginia Police Department told News Channel 11 that authorities are still searching for the driver and passenger in the vehicle.

Sexton says a third person was in the vehicle but did not flee and does not appear to be involved. Officers gave that person a courtesy ride from the scene but did not make an arrest.

As of Monday morning, the identities of the suspects have not been released. The cause of the pursuit has also not been released.

Andis says deputies were searching until 1 a.m. on Monday. A helicopter was utilized during the search.