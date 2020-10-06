Police searching for suspect after pursuit ends in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a police chase that began in Carter County and ended in Johnson City.

Police are searching along Interstate 26 in the downtown Johnson City area.

The pursuit began at Milligan Grocery in Carter County and ended when the suspect crashed on Interstate 26, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Ryan Dixon, who is wanted on active warrants.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says there no reason to believe the suspect is armed or a threat to the public.

Multiple agencies are involved, including the Johnson City Police Department, Carter County Sheriff’s Office, and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

