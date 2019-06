DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities say a missing juvenile who was last seen on the Creeper Trail has been found safe.

That’s according to Kermit Turner with the Damascus Police Department.

Turner said the male juvenile was found by hikers along the trail between Abingdon and Damascus.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office previously told News Channel 11 the juvenile was last spotted around 2 p.m.