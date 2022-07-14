JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

A release from the sheriff’s office states Carol Walker, 65, was last seen at her home on Crackers Neck Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Walker is described as being a white woman with brown hair and eyes. She is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs roughly 180 pounds. Police did not have a clothing description available.

Anyone with information related to Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-727-7761.