JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Search and rescue crews from several local agencies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Johnson City man.

The JCPD reported Wesley Spurlock, 55, was reportedly last seen in the Winged Deer Park Disc Golf Course area on Monday around 10 a.m.

According to the release, Spurlock is considered at risk due to medical conditions.

Wesley Spurlock, Courtesy of the Johnson City Police Department

Spurlock is described as:

6’0″ tall and weighs around 190 pounds

White

Last seen wearing a green shirt, camouflage pants and red boots

The Johnson City Fire Department, Johnson City Police Department, Washington County Emergency Management Agency and Washington County Sheriff’s Department are involved in search and rescue efforts for Spurlock, the release stated.

Anyone who sees Spurlock is asked to contact their local law enforcement agencies and be prepared to provide his current location and clothing description, the JCPD stated.

To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and the tip to 847411. Online tips can be submitted here and here.